Olympic champion returns from maternity to win the race as Chepkoech rules

World and Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepngetich returned from maternity leave to beat the world's best over 1,500m in three minutes 59 seconds at the IAAF Prefontaine Classic, Oregon.

Faith shook off Great Britain's Laura Muir and USA’s Shelby Houlihan challenge, relegating them to second and third positions respectively.

Faith, who was away on maternity leave for the past two years, registered 3:59.04 with Muir and Houlihan clocking 3:59.47 and 3:59.64 respectively. Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay finished fourth in 3:59.85 with Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo crossing the line fifth after posting 4:00.09.

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech bounced back to form, winning her speciality at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford on Sunday. Following a surprise defeat in Oslo last month, Chepkoech set a world lead and meet record in the sweltering California heat by posting 8:55.58.

World champion Emma Coburn of the USA was placed second in 9:04.90 with former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng placing third in 9:05.81.

Daisy Jepkemei came home fourth in 9:08.45 with Courtney Freirichs of the USA placing fifth in 9:09.75. Norah Jeruto wrapped up the top six places in 9:10.61

World Under-20, 3000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol was a distant eighth in 9:12.37 while Mercy Chepkurui placed 11th in 9:25.32. Roseline Chepngetich placed 12th in 9:27.10.

In the men's 1,500m category, world silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot stamped his authority in the prestigious one-mile event, clocking 3:50.49 to win the race.

Cheruiyot, who barely arrived 24 hours to the race following a travel hitch, displayed class by registering 3:50.49 with Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman coming home second in 3:51.22. Norwegian siblings Filip and Jakob Ingrebrigsten finished third and fourth respectively in 3:51.28 and 3:51.30.

Bethwell Birgen came home ninth in 3:54.32 with World 1,500 and Commonwealth games champion Elijah Manang'oi placing 12th in 3:57.48. World 5,000mchampion Helen Obiri came a home a disappointing fifth in 8:27.26 in the women's 3000m.

The race was won by Hassan Sifan who posted 8:18.49 with Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen finishing second in 8:20:07. Ethiopia's Letsenebet Gidey completed the podium in 8:20.27 with world record holder Genzebe Dibaba fourth in 8:21.29.

World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop (8:27.51), Margaret Chelimo (8:32.96) and Lilian Kasait ( 8:37.31) placed sixth, 10th and 12th respectively.

Another Kenyan Beatrice Chebet placed 16th in 8:53.60. Davis Kiplangat was the highest placed Kenyan in the two-mile event as he was placed fifth in 8:16.02. Richard Yator finished seventh in 8:18.09 with Olympic silver medallist Paul Tanui placing 11th in 8:28.60.

Double Commonwealth Games champion Joshua Cheptegei carried the day in 8:07.54 with Paul Chelimo of USA second in 8:07.59. Selemon Barega of Ethiopia finished third in 8:08.69.