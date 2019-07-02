Newcomers Dagoretti Mixed unfazed ahead of the nationals later this month

Dagoretti Mixed Under-19 girls' football team are unmoved as they make a debut at the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national games set for later this month in Nyanza.

Dagorretti humiliated pre-match favourite and former champions Olympic High 7-1 in the finals of the just concluded Nairobi Regional Games at Lenana School.

Team coach Joseph Orao said the weekend results were given considering the hard work they had put in. " It goes without saying that the competition was tough but having prepared well since last December coupled with discipline, we expected the good results and we are happy we emerged overall winners,” said Orao.

He added: "I don't feel pressure at all since all my players will be there. We will immediately embark on training as we look forward to a good show at the nationals. We will not change anything in the team but I will be keen on strengthening the players' movements and technicality."

Dagoretti Mixed will line up against Nyakach from Kisumu, Itigo from Rift Valley and Karagwa from Eastern regions and the tactician said he expects tough matches.

"Every team that has made it to the nationals will be tough because they are not there by fluke but through hard work and therefore it’s not going to be easy since they are from different regions and we haven’t watched them play," noted Orao.

He continued: “But all in all I’m excited about the event and I can’t wait for our presence to be felt."