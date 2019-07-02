Kabras quartet to miss Elgon and Victoria Cup fixtures

Kabras quartet of George Nyambua, Joseph Odero, Ephraim Oduor and Brian Juma will miss the return leg Elgon Cup fixture against Uganda in a fortnight.

They will also miss the Victoria Cup fixtures against Zimbabwe and Zambia next month. The four have travelled to South Africa for a two-month training stint with Primrose RFC in the Western Cape.

While in South Africa, they will be under the tutelage of coaches from Western Province and will be seeking to improve their all-around skills until the end of next month.

Kabras head coach Hennley Du Plessis said the trip down south will be key for the players' development and growth as they seek to wrestle the Kenya Cup from KCB this season.

"The forward is an area where our forwards really struggled against KCB and having those four go to South Africa to sharpen up their skill will help us in the long term and improve our play in that department,” added Du Plessis.

He said by the time the players come back, they will be in good shape, ready to continue with pre-season and to offer value to the team once we the season starts.

“They know what's at stake and what is required of them if we are to become Kenya Cup champions next year,” added Du Plessis. On the Sevens front, Du Plessis said they will be targeting a top three finish during the national Sevens circuit starting next month in Kakamega.

"We are taking the event seriously. We will try to blood in a few youngsters for the six legs,” he added.

Du Plessis said they are trying to finalise on contracts for the squad ahead of the season. “We are tying up the players' contracts before we start our pre-season shortly and I am confident we will maintain the squad that did duty last season,” added Du Plessis. Kabras won the national Sevens circuit in 2017 under former coach Charles Cadovillis.