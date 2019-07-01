Upper Hill expect stern test from Dagoretti in Prescott Cup decider

Upper Hill coach Timothy Walgwe expects stern test from Dagoretti in the Prescott Cup final this weekend.

The defending champions made light work of hosts Lenana, winning 58-3 in the semifinals while Dagoretti earned a 20-0 walkover win against Alliance at Lenana School.

Walgwe, however, insisted that they expect a competitive game against Dagoretti in the final. "It will be tough. Dagoretti is a good team and we know what to expect from them. We must raise our game and be in peak condition by the time we play them,” added Walgwe

Upper Hill were earlier scheduled to face ten-time winners of the competition Rift Valley Academy (RVA) in the semis but the Kijabe-based side failed to turn up and were replaced by Lenana.

Skipper Brian Kimani scored a hat-trick with Calvin Kaindi and Branson Madigu getting on the scoresheet twice each for the holders who dominated the match from the kickoff. They led 27-3 at the interval

Walgwe has urged his boys not to underestimate the threat posed by Dagoretti.

"What we have done in the last couple of years is history. The final on Saturday will be a different ball game and we must be ready for the challenge,” he added.

Walgwe admitted that the level of competition in the event has gone a notch higher this year.

"Schools rugby is quite competitive. We are seeing the emergence of new schools in the competition with good coaches and talent. It helps to grow the game in the country as a whole.

Laiser Hill are in line for promotion to the Prescott Cup after thrashing Aquinas 55-0 to set up a Damu Pevu final with Sunshine who saw off Lang’ata High 5-0. The winner of the Laiser Hill match will replace either Nairobi or Strathmore who face off in a relegation showdown.

The Damu Changa final will be between Upper Hill II and Mang’u II. Upper II beat Muhuri Muchiri II 5-0 while Mang’u II secured a 28-14 win over Alliance II.

Meanwhile, national secondary schools 15’s champions Kakamega High and Koyonzo qualified to the finals of the Western region Prescott Cup.

Hosts Koyonzo narrowly edged Maseno School 15-13 while Kakamega High saw off Vihiga 17-6 in the other semifinal.

In the game between Koyonzo and Maseno, Tim Elly, Patrick Sabatia and Emmanuel Okech scored Koyonzo’s tries while Gabriel Ayimba and Shem Okola scored Maseno’s unconverted tries with Jack Mongale adding a penalty.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba said: “It was a very tough match but the boys gave their all. They are now ready for the big stage. Both teams approached the game tactically but I’m happy my team won.”

He said he is looking forward to the final against Kakamega High predicting another tough game. During the group stage match, the teams drew 3-3. The final will be played at Kakamega High on Saturday. Maseno coach Paul Nyamita said he is impressed with his charges despite the loss. “The boys have improved tremendously. Prescott Cup is God sent to us and it has helped us gauge the boys ahead of next year,” said Nyamita.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Koyonzo beat Kibabii 24-0 while Maseno School defeated Bungoma High 10-3. Vihiga beat Chavakali 24-0 as Kakamega thrashed Friends School, Kamusinga 27-8.