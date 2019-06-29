South African top clubs fight for injured Mandela's signature

Injured Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela is being sought by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Reigning Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are also said to be interested in the Kenyan international, according to Soccer Laduma.

Soccer Laduma reported that Mandela, who was ruled out of the ongoing Afcon has left Maritzburg United and is a free agent hence the three PSL giants are fighting for his signature.

Mandela is currently in Egypt with the national team, Harambee Stars after undergoing successful surgery in France following a meniscus tear in training with the national team.

He is likely to be out for three months and may miss the start of the PSL season 2019-2020. The league will kick off on August 3.

An injury of that severity can keep a player out for three months, so any club moving for his signature may have to wait until he is cleared for a return to action.

The team of choice was initially keen on retaining Mandela despite the signing of Kwanda Mngonyama from Cape Town City.

Mandela holds South African residency and would not affect the foreign player quota at any club he joins despite having the fifth best passing accuracy in the PSL last season (89.2%) and having won the third highest percentage of duels too (68.2%).

Orlando Pirates having released Gladwin Shitolo, Marshall Munetsi and Caio Marcelo are in the market for a defender while Kaizer Chiefs have been on a signing spree after a pedestrian season which saw the club finish the season trophyless.