Inaugural Super Cup this weekend attract 18 teams

The inaugural Super Cup handball Challenge set for this weekend at Kanyamedha Secondary in Kisumu has attracted 18 teams.

Nine women and an equal number in the men's category have confirmed participation in the tournament. Tournament coordinator, Robert Owino, released the pooling yesterday and predicted a highly competitive event.

In the men’s category, Group ‘A’ will have Kakamega Flickers, Gusii Club, Mombasa Saints, Kabarak University and Kisumu Saints while Recce Vihiga, Tang Tang, Kisumu Academy and Kenya Medical Training College Portriz will form Group ‘B’.

In the women’s category, Masinde Murilo University of Science and Technology headline Group ‘A’ together with hosts Kanyamedha, Kenyatta University Mombasa, Egerton University and Kisumu Polytechnic.

Group ‘B’ has Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Kakamega Flickers, Moi Teachers Training College Baringo and National Cereals and Produce Board.

He said winners in both categories will receive trophies, two balls each and certificates while second-placed teams will get a trophy and balls.

"Kisumu County Government will pay Sh30,000 as registration fee for finalists to participate in top tier national handball league," added Owino. All participating teams will get certificates.