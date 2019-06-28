Kenya Cup teams told to come up with proper structures

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) want all the Kenya Cup clubs to form Under-20 sides for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

KRU chairman Oduor Gangla said the move will ensure there is a steady supply of talent to the national teams for the long term.

“It's something we hope to introduce in the upcoming season so as to build depth and ensure we have as many players as possible who are able to transit from club to national team level,” he added.

Gangla said they will also look to tap talent from the various schools' programmes and partner with Kenya Schools Sports Secondary Association (KSSSA) and other provincial tournaments to get the best players.

“You are well aware that we have started the Prescott Cup in various regions in the country and at the end of the tournament, Kenya school boys team will be named. I believe it will be a good pathway for Kenya U-20 team,” added Gangla

Gangla is optimistic that Kenya Under 20 team will qualify for the Junior World Trophy next year after making a return this year after a 10-year absence.

“I'm confident with the structure we laying and the talent pool and coaching, we can qualify for the Junior World Trophy next year and in the years to come," he added.

Elsewhere, the Prescott Cup semis are slated for tomorrow at Lenana Schoool. Reigning champions Upper Hill face Rift Valley Academy. Upper saw off Mang'u High 20-0 while RVA knocked out Lenana School 36-24 in the quarterfinals. The second semifinal will feature Dagoretti High and Alliance High. Dagoretti beat Muhuri Muchiri 48-14 while Alliance claimed a 26-3 win over Ofafa Jericho.