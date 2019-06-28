Chepngetich back on track after a two-year break

World and Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepngetich makes a return to the track in Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Stanford, USA.

Chepngetich last raced at the 2017 World Championship in London and missed out on last year Commonwealth Games as she was on maternity leave.

She is seeking to hit form ahead of the World Championships in Doha in September. Chepngetich will have Africa 1500 meters champion Winny Chebet for the company with competition expected to come from Ethiopia's Tsegay Gudaf, Laura Muir of Great Britain, Arafi Rababe of Morocco and USA's Linden Hall in what will be a competitive three and a half lap in the searing heat of California

World 5,000m champion Helen Obiri faces a stern test in the women's 3000 m when she lines up against a quality field that includes Olympic 10,000 meters champion Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia, who she beat two years ago in London in the 5,000m final.

Obiri will have 10,000-metres bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, world cross country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet, Caroline Chepkoech, Mary Kuria and Lilian Kasait for company.

The Kenyan contingent will face World 1500 record holder Genzebe Dibaba, Gidey Letsenbet and Feysa Hawi all from Ethiopia and Hassam Sifan of Netherlands.

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech will be hoping to bounce back from a defeat to Norah Jeruto in Oslo early this month by stamping her authority in the barriers event.

Chepkoech will renew rivalry with Jeruto and hopes to attain a measure of revenge in the event. The world U-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol is also in the mix alongside former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng, Daisy Chepkemei, Roseline Chepngetich, Caroline Tuigong and world champion Emma Coburn of USA.

Inform Vincent Kibet leads five other Kenyan in the two-mile, brimming with quality. Kibet will compete alongside Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist Paul Tanui, Davis Kiplangat, Ronald Kwemoi, Richard Yator and Justus Soget.

Ethiopia will be represented by Selemon Barega, Hagos Gebriwhet, Molla Getaneh, Mengesha Milkesa while Uganda will have double Commonwealth Games gold champion Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

World 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi leads the star-studded field for the mile that includes world silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot, Bethwell Birgen and Timothy Sein.