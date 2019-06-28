Agala embrace healthy competition as she returns to national team

Veteran national team middle blocker Brackcides Agala has embraced healthy competition as she makes a return to the team ahead of the African Nations Cup set for July 5-15 in Cairo, Egypt.

Agala last played for the outfit during the 2017 World Championship qualifiers in Cameroon and was not part of the team that recently qualified for All Africa Games in Uganda.

The Kenya Prisons' player said she is embracing the competition and her ultimate goal is to work with the entire team to reclaim the title they lost to the much improved Cameroon in 2017.

The former Lugulu Girls' High School player will muscle for a starting line-up against Kenya Pipeline duo of Triza Atuka and fast-rising Gladys Ekaru and teammate Edith Wisa.

Agala said: “They are young players who are coming up pretty well and I’m happy for them. However, I’m also putting in extra effort to see to it that we perform well. Hopefully, some of the players will get individual accolades.”

Josp Barasa said Agala has been impressive in the training and they can only wait to see what she has to offer.

Reached for comment, Ekaru who will be making her maiden appearance both in the national team and at the event, said she is ready to deliver if given a chance.

The former Kwanthanze secondary school player admitted facing experienced and competitive players but was quick to note she is up to the task.

“First I’m humbled that I was drafted in the 14-member squad that is currently in residential training at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani. The development goes a long way to prove that I have something to offer but I will not be overconfident,” observed Ekaru.