We must improve our away record, says Jaguars’ Kutwa

Western Jaguars captain Aaron Kutwa has urged the team to rectify their away record as they fight for a respectable finish even though clinching the title is the ultimate goal.

Kutwa is content with the team’s home form this season, having made Kakamega a fortress. Teams making the long trip to the Western-based club’s backyard have in most cases left empty-handed. Kutwa observed that coupled with a perfect away record, this will go a long way in ensuring they attain their targets.

He said: “We are a handful when we play at our backyard. In Kakamega, we can match anybody and we have proven that. What we need to do is focus on our away record. Teams that compete for honours gunner points on their travels too. Our away record though improved, ought to be perfect as we seek to bag maximum points at this crucial part of the season.”

“We are hungry for improvement having dropped a lot of points on the road last season and we will put teams on the knife-edge no matter the venue.”

Jaguars have blown aside Parklands and Nairobi Simba already at the City Park and Kutwa believes that record should be prolonged.

He said: “Six points is a good return for us so far. It is down to the whole team to work in unison. We now have to do it consistently as we maintain discipline and focus at the same time.”

After performing dismally last season, there’s remarkable improvement this time. Jaguars have thirteen points from six matches — a tally that has propelled them to second on the log, a point behind rivals Butali Warriors.