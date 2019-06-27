Tough times for Telkom's women hockey team as firm ends 30-year sponsorship

Telkom has officially announced the withdrawal of their partnership with Kenya Hockey Union outfit Telkom women’s team citing brands asset Strategy to align with ongoing business developments.

The Firm on Thursday said it has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business development.

This review it said has involved an open minded consideration of all aspects of their existing partnerships and properties, in line with business objectives and strategic priorities.

The new development leaves a lot to be desired with the team that produces close to 90 per cent of the players to the national team of their next stop.

The local champions have won 10 club championship and a record of 21 league titles through out Telkom's 30 year partnership.