Close

END OF ROAD

Tough times for Telkom's women hockey team as firm ends 30-year sponsorship

In Summary

• Telkom terminates 30-year partnership with Women's hockey team.

• New development, it leaves a lot to be desired with the team that produces close to 90 per cent of the players to the national team of their next stop.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
27 June 2019 - 13:26
Telkom's Jackline Mwangi shields the ball from Sandra Vodati of Amira sailors in past event
Hockey Telkom's Jackline Mwangi shields the ball from Sandra Vodati of Amira sailors in past event
Image: Eric Barasa

Telkom has officially announced the withdrawal of their partnership with Kenya Hockey Union outfit Telkom women’s team  citing brands asset Strategy to align  with ongoing business developments.

The Firm on Thursday said it has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business development.

This review it said has involved an open minded consideration of all aspects of their existing partnerships and properties, in line with business objectives and strategic priorities.

 

The new development leaves a lot to be desired with the team that produces close to 90 per cent of the players to the national team of their next stop.

The local champions  have won 10 club championship  and a record of 21 league titles through out Telkom's 30 year partnership.

Invest in hockey, FIH president advises Kenya

The President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Leandro Negre has called on the Kenya government to invest more in the game to restore it ...
Sports
2 years ago

"This withdrawal of Telkom's sponsorship from the team which came into effect May, 31, 2019 opens up strategic and exciting opportunities for the team," read part of the statement.

Telkom said there is no doubt that their  30 year association with the iconic team has created the best partnership in history of professional sports sponsorship in Kenya.

"Since 1989, the club has won 10 Africa Club and 21 domestic leaghue titles.The patrnership's sucessces have been a mascot for Telkom's brand purpose to connect with Kenyans from diverse backgrounds through sports," they said.

Telkom currently leads the table standing with 11 points from five matches.

There have however been hints that the firm would stop the sponsorship since December last year.

The fears have come to pass.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
27 June 2019 - 13:26

Most Popular

  1. Kenya has a long road ahead to join Africa's elite - Migne
    4h ago Football

  2. Benitez has left Newcastle a hero
    13h ago Football

  3. Wanga harbours no hard feeling as he departs to Egypt
    1d ago Football

  4. Humanitarian gesture by KPL earns them four continental ...
    8h ago Football

  5. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

Latest Videos