Tough times for Telkom's women hockey team as firm ends 30-year sponsorship

Telkom has officially announced the withdrawal of their partnership with Kenya Hockey Union outfit Telkom women’s team citing brands asset Strategy to align with ongoing business developments.
The Firm on Thursday said it has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business development.
This review it said has involved an open minded consideration of all aspects of their existing partnerships and properties, in line with business objectives and strategic priorities.
The local champions have won 10 club championship and a record of 21 league titles through out Telkom's 30 year partnership.
"This withdrawal of Telkom's sponsorship from the team which came into effect May, 31, 2019 opens up strategic and exciting opportunities for the team," read part of the statement.
Telkom said there is no doubt that their 30 year association with the iconic team has created the best partnership in history of professional sports sponsorship in Kenya.
"Since 1989, the club has won 10 Africa Club and 21 domestic leaghue titles.The patrnership's sucessces have been a mascot for Telkom's brand purpose to connect with Kenyans from diverse backgrounds through sports," they said.
Telkom currently leads the table standing with 11 points from five matches.
There have however been hints that the firm would stop the sponsorship since December last year.
The fears have come to pass.