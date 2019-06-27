Odera makes three changes to Chipu squad ahead of Junior world trophy

Kenya under 20 head coach Paul Odera has made three changes to the team ahead of the Junior Rugby World trophy next month in Brazil.

Andrew Siminyu, Timothy Okwemba and John Okoth have been given the nod in the 26man squad which leaves in a week. The trio did not play in the Barthez cup tournament on home soil in April with Kenya stunning holders Namibia 21 -18 to qualify for the event for the second time in history.

The trio replaces Bildad Ogeta, who sustained a knee injury in training while George Maranga has academic commitments.

The team has been training for the past two months and played two build-up matches, beating a Prescott Cup schools select side 28-3 and the senior Simbas side as part of their preparations.

Kenya open their campaign against Uruguay on July 9 followed by a tie against the hosts Brazil on July 14. They will wind up their preliminary matches against favourites Japan on July 17.

All the matches will be played at the Martins Pereira Stadium.

Speaking at the team naming ceremony Odera said a realistic target for the team would be to reach the semifinals and match Namibia, who finished fourth last year.

"It's a tough pool. We are meeting very experienced and seasoned campaigners but the players have told me they will put their best foot forward and ensure we are competitive in all three matches. They have vowed they will not embarrass the continent in Brazil,” said Odera.

Odera said the areas of improvement in the team have been worked on including the lineout as well as kicking for territory and for points. "It's a facet of play we have worked on with the boys and we are confident of registering commendable performances at the event,” added Odera.

Hooker Boniface Ochieng will skipper the side and will be assisted by the halfbacks Samuel Asati and Dominic Coulson.

The team received a shot in the arm with the sponsorship GA Insurance and JW Seagon for medical insurance for the team in the championship.

Squad: Ian Njenga(Nondescripts RFC), Boniface Ochieng (Kenya Harlequins)- Captain, Rotuk Rahedi (Millfield School), Emanuel Silungi( Homeboyz), Ibrahim Ayoo (Menengai Oilers), James McGreevy (Kenya Harlequins), Brian Amaitsa (Nondies), Sheldon Kahi (Blakblad RC) Samuel Asati(KCB-VC), Dominic Coulson (Unattached-VC), Timothy Okwemba (MMUST), Owain Ashley (Merchiston Castle School), John Okoth (Nakuru), Geoffrey Okwach (KCB), Jeff Mutuku (Kenya Harlequins), Wilfred Waswa (Northern Suburbs), Collins Obure (Blakblad RFC), Ian Masheti (Impala), Frank Aduda (Impala), George Kyriazi (Merchiston Castle), Samuel Were(Laiser Hill), Barry Robinson (Kabras), Douglas Kahuri (Harlequins), Michele Brighetti (Sedbergh), Andrew Matoka (Strathmore), Andrew Siminyu (Hillcrest School, SA).

Technical Team: Paul Odera (Head Coach), Jimmy Mnen (Team Manager), Michael Owino (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Michael Aung (Forwards Coach), Kenny Andola (Backs Coach), Stephen Mankone (Physiotherapist), James Ondiege (Doctor), Edwin Boit (Analyst), Mweti Muriithi(Logistics and Operations Assistant)