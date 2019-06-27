Luseneka under no pressure to deliver as Malkia Strikers cry foul

National volleyball team setter Joy Luseneka is not under pressure as she makes her international debut for the African Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt set for July 5-15.

The Kenya Prisons player was drafted in the 14-member squad which is currently on residential training at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Luseneka is expected to step into the shoes of the experienced Jane Wacu, who is a doubt for the event, and will jostle for a starting line-up against regular Janet Wanja.

Speaking after yesterday morning's training session at Kasarani Indoor Arena, the reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) best setter said she is up to the task and the sports fraternity should not worry as the position is in good hands.

“I’m learning so much from the technical bench and more so from the FIVB-seconded coach, Shailen Ramdoo. I have improved my game and I can only get better going forward. I’m not under pressure to deliver but instead, am extremely excited as I will be making a maiden appearance at the continental championships,” said the setter.

“The support from my fans and the sports fraternity at large has been overwhelming and I remain humbled by their gesture. If I’m not going to perform well for myself, then I will be doing it for my fans who have sent me messages of encouragement and goodwill. I'm at a better place and ready to perform if I will be given the chance to.”

At the same time, the Malkia Strikers have appealed to the government to accord them the support they need ahead of the event.

Team captain, Mercy Moim, observed that the team has been neglected with the government’s concerted efforts being on Harambee Stars who are away in Egypt for the football version of the regional tournament.

“The training is going on pretty well. However, we are yet to see any government official attend our training sessions to give us support or even a word of encouragement. It’s unfortunate that we are going for the same event as Stars and in the same country but we have not received the same treatment,” a visibly disappointed Moim noted.

“However, we remain hopeful that the government will come through for us because we need their support as well and our intention is to reclaim the title we lost to Cameroon in 2017.”