Chepkoech set to battle with Dibaba in Monaco

World 300m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech faces off with world 150m record holder Genzebe Dibaba at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco next month in the mile.

Chepkoech will be seeking to bounce back in the circuit having lost to Norah Jeruto in the 3000m steeplechase event in Oslo as she builds up on her preparations for both the All African games in Morocco and World championships in Doha, Qatar in September.

In a stellar lineup that includes Sifan Hassan of Netherlands, who has also been in good form, setting the 5km world record on the roads in Monaco earlier this year. The women's race is in honour of American Gabriele Grunewald’s who died last month.

Grunewald competed in Monaco on three occasions during her career. In 2012, she set a 3000m PB of 8:43.52 (which she improved by a second a year later), and in 2013, she recorded a 1500m lifetime best of 4:01.48 when finishing fifth. She returned to Monaco in 2016 to contest the 3000m in what was to be her final race outside of the USA.

The race will be known as 'Brave Like Gabe Mile’. The men’s 1500m will be another high-quality event in Monaco as world champion Elijah Manangoi lines up against world indoor record-holder Samuel Tefera and Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz.

And in the men’s triple jump, world and Olympic champion Christian Taylor will face two of his biggest rivals: Pedro Pablo Pichardo and Will Claye.