Rangers to put aside financial constraints as they seek to excel in the KHF Super Cup event.

Rangers men’s handball team will put their financial constraints aside when they line up against champions National Cereals and Produce Board during this weekend’s Kenya Handball Federation Super Cup at the Nyayo National stadium.

The western-based outfit defied odds to finish fifth during the regular season and team coach Gerald Juma said they will be out to be counted in the two-day event.

“Really this is one of the outfit that has stand the test of time as far as the monetary issues are concerned, but the team managed to put aside the happening to power through in the league and book a slot in the super cup,” said Juma.

He added: “Again we had into this weekend’s event without proper facilitations but we are hopeful of good results. I know it will not be easy but it can be done. We have trained well and the players are all in good shape and we can only hope for the best.”

Juma at the same time said they will miss the services of winger Chris Mayende who has since switched allegiance to NCPB.

Juma noted, “Mayende is an experienced player and it’s unfortunate he will be on the other side. However, we still have quality players at our disposal who will fill up his space but all in all we wish him well at his new home.”

Other matches on the card on Saturday, Strathmore University battle Flickers before they play former champions Black Mamba.

Kenya Defense Forces parade against NCPB.

In the women’s category, champions Nairobi Queens take on Mt Kenya University-Thika as NCPB square it out with KDF.

On Sunday, KDF welcome Rangers before Mamba wrap-up, the group stage matches with a tie against Tigers.

The top two teams in the men's pool will proceed to the semi-finals while the women’s version will be played on round robin format.