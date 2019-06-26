Barding U-19 boys football team unfazed by Kisumu Day's appeal

Nyanza secondary schools under 19 football champions Barding boys' are unmoved by an appeal against their 2-0 win over Kisumu Day during the just concluded Nyanza region secondary School Sports Association games.

Coach Wellington Murwayi said the 2016 East Africa champions have stepped up their preparations for national games to be held at Kisumu Boys between July 28 to August 4.

“I don’t want to comment about the merit of Kisumu Day’s appeal. My boys are focused on the nationals and we have started preparations already,” Murwayi added.

Murwayi said he is confident the team will win the national trophy. “It is long since a team from this region won the national title. We want to restore Nyanza’s lost glory,” he added.

Kisumu Day filed an appeal alleging that Barding fielded an overage player during the finals on Saturday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kisumu Day games master Booker Odhiambo said they expect the verdict by the end of the week. “We have evidence that Barding fielded an overage player,” added Odhiambo.

Yesterday, Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Tom Odhiambo said the case is being handled by the Ministry of Education.

Odhiambo at the same time said Gesero is facing a ban for fielding two ineligible players during the semifinals win over Kisumu Day. Kisumu Day appealed and won the case.

On another hand, the under 19 girl’s representatives Nyakach Girls are relishing a chance to represent Nyanza at the nationals.

Nyakach captained by Mary Akumu reclaimed the regional title without losing a game and Coach Crispin Odindo feels that his team is ready for the national title.

“We shall play some friendly matches to prepare the team for the nationals and maintain fitness. There are few areas I want to improve ahead of the nationals,” added Odindo whose team routed Gesero from Kisii 4-0 in the finals.