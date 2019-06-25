Omino promises to beef up Kisumu All Stars squad

Newly-appointed Kisumu All Stars coach Henry Omino is seeking to reinforce the team ahead of their SportPesa Premier League debut.

Speaking after conducting his first training session at Moi Stadium yesterday, Omino who coached Western Stima until 2017 when he was shown the door, said: “We are now going to another stage and we must beef up the squad with experienced players.”

Omino added that the team’s technical bench has already identified potential signings and negotiations to sign the players are ongoing.

“We want to sign the players early so that they can gel with the others since the league is starting in August,” added the veteran coach.

He said he is excited to return to the dugout. “It feels good to be back doing what I like. I’m looking forward to my first match,” he said.

Omino popularly known as Zagallo takes over from Francis Oduor who guided the team to the top tier league.

Oduor a former international left-back will remain in the team but as an assistant coach together with Andrew Aroka.

The Blue Eagles will start their campaign against Ulinzi on August 31 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu before hosting KCB two weeks later.

All Stars finished second in the National Super League to gain promotion to the top tier league alongside moneybags Wazito. All Stars and Wazito will replace relegated Vihiga United and Mt Kenya FC in KPL.