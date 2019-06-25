Koyonzo complete Prescott Cup group stage games unbeaten

Koyonzo completed Western region Prescott Cup group matches unbeaten after a hard-fought 11-8 win over hosts Maseno School.

Following the win, Koyonzo sealed a place in the quarters and will most likely meet Friends School Kamusinga on Saturday. Koyonzo popularly known as Stormers tops the group followed by national 15’s champions Kakamega High School.

In the game against Maseno, Emmanuel Oketch scored two penalties with Tim Elly crossing the whitewash while Gabriel Ayimba replied with a try for Maseno while captain Jack Mongale added a penalty for the hosts.

Koyonzo coach Eliud Okwemba said: “It was not easy winning at Maseno. They gave us a good game and dominated the first half. We are now looking forward to the quarters next weekend. My target remains winning this title.”

He added: “Playing at home will give us an added advantage because since the tournament started we have not played at home.”

Maseno coach Paul Nyamita said despite the loss, his boys played well. “My objective is to build a team for the future and these boys have matured. I’m happy we have qualified for the quarters where we will face Vihiga,” added Nyamita.

Tournament coordinator Collins Wekesa said three matches will be played on Saturday to complete the quarter-final line up.

Chavakali will clash against Kibabii and Friends School Kamusinga while Maseno will square it out against Bungoma High.