GSU and prisons Volleyball teams win Taita Taveta county governor Cup

General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons teams are the winners of the Taita Taveta County Cup open tournament that ended yesterday at the Moi Stadium, Voi.

GSU reigned supreme against their local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-18,25-27,25-17) in the men’s final, while Prisons dismissed KCB 3-1(25-23,16-25,25-14,25-18) in the women’s version.

On their way to the finals, GSU disposed Kenya Ports Authority 3-0(25-17, 25-23, 25-15), while Prisons defeated Administration Police 3-0(25-10, 25-14, 25-19).

In the women’s category, Prisons were forced to dig deep to defeat fast rising Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) 2-325-23,19-25,25-14,19-25,15-11) as KCB won against Ashton 3-0(25-17,25-15,25-12).

In self-supporting categories, Hazina thrashed Fin Rangers 3-1(25-22,23-25,25-23,25-15).

Kenya Volleyball Federation Secretary General Ben Juma applauded the county government for organizing the event despite on short notice.

“I would like to thank the County governor Granton Samboja for making the event a success though on short notice. We are humbled by his gesture and we hope to continue working with the county in the future events.’ said Juma

Over 36 volleyball teams participated in the national tournament organised by the Taita Taveta County Government in conjunction with national federation.