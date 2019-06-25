Close

GSU and prisons Volleyball teams win Taita Taveta county governor Cup

In Summary

by SOLOMON MUINGI mfalmesoloo
25 June 2019 - 05:00
Kenya Prisons' duo of Sila Kipruto and Rodgers Kipkirui blocks Equity Bank's Martin Kiptoo during the Taita Taveta County Governor open tournament. yesterday
volleyball Kenya Prisons' duo of Sila Kipruto and Rodgers Kipkirui blocks Equity Bank's Martin Kiptoo during the Taita Taveta County Governor open tournament. yesterday
Image: Solomon Muingi

General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons teams are the winners of the Taita Taveta County Cup open tournament that ended yesterday at the Moi Stadium, Voi.

GSU reigned supreme against their local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-0  (25-18,25-27,25-17) in the men’s final,  while Prisons dismissed KCB 3-1(25-23,16-25,25-14,25-18)  in the women’s version.

On their way to the finals, GSU disposed Kenya Ports Authority 3-0(25-17, 25-23, 25-15), while Prisons defeated Administration Police  3-0(25-10, 25-14, 25-19).

 

In the women’s category, Prisons were forced to dig deep to defeat fast rising  Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)  2-325-23,19-25,25-14,19-25,15-11) as KCB  won against Ashton 3-0(25-17,25-15,25-12).

In self-supporting categories, Hazina thrashed Fin Rangers 3-1(25-22,23-25,25-23,25-15).

“I would like to thank the County governor Granton Samboja for making the event a success though on short notice. We are humbled by his gesture and we hope to continue working with the county in the future events.’ said  Juma

Over 36 volleyball teams participated in the national tournament organised by the Taita Taveta County Government in conjunction with national federation.

by SOLOMON MUINGI mfalmesoloo
25 June 2019 - 05:00

