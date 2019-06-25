Athlete Salome Biwott supended again over doping offence

Kenyan athlete Salome Biwott has been suspended for the second time over a doping offence.

Biwott, 36, has provisionally been suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) having tested positive to prohibited Norandrosterone.

Biwott, who was first hit with a two-year ban in 2013 when she failed a drugs test after winning the 2012 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, is fresh from finishing second at Sao Paulo International Marathon in 2:07:33 on April 7, this year.

Biwott ran a personal best 2:30:47 for second place during at Hannover Marathon on April 10, 2016 only a few months after completing her two-year ban.

She is now likely to get another four-year ban if found guilty, four years after completing the other doping ban.

Biwott joins a long list of Kenyan atthletes who have had doping offences, including World Half Marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum, 2017 World Champions 5,000m representative Cyrus Rutto and Felix Kirwa were sanctioned.

Rutto and Kiptum were suspended on April 4 and 26 respectively after anomalies were found on their Athlete Biological Passport while Kirwa’s suspension came on June 11 for taking prohibited Strychnine.