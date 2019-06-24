Sega and Barding return to nationals as Namwela make debut

Former East Africa Secondary schools boys soccer champions Barding and Sega Girls (volleyball) will make their comeback to the national championships to be held in between July 28 to August in Kisumu.

Barding beat Kisumu Day 2-0 to regain the title while 2017 regional champions St Anne’s Sega powered by captain Veronica Aghiambo came from a set down to overcome last year’s winners Nyakach 3-1 (14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22).

It was sweet revenge for Sega who lost to Nyakach in last year’s finals.

“First of all, I want to thank these girls for coming from a set down to win. It’s a young team and they showed character. However, before the nationals I have to work on the blocks and reception,” said Sega coach John Duro.

Barding, the 2016 champions regained the regional boy’s under 19 soccer title after a hard fought 2-0 win over Kisumu Day at Moi Stadium.

Teams coach Wellington Murwayi said: “As we head to nationals, our target is to lift the title and head to Arusha to reclaim our East Africa title. I’m sure we are going to meet regular campaigners but we are not afraid, the most difficult part was winning the Nyanza title.”

Nyakach Girls won the girl’s title after a comfortable 4-0 win over Gesero from Kisii Kisii County. Both teams proceed to nationals.

In the boy’s category, Agoro Sare defeated Maseno School 1-0 to win the title. Mogonga PAG outclassed St Joseph’s Kisumu 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-16) to retain the boy’s volleyball title.

Coach Nathan Kiptoo said: “I will work on a few areas ahead of nationals. Last year, we finished third, this time, we are going for the title. I have a very good team which is fully supported by Principal Haron Onchong’a.”

Nyakach coached by Saline Keta retained the netball title after overcoming Kobala 40-19 in the final.

In Western Region games, Namwela boys volleyball team make a debut to the national having held nerve to see off stubborn and little known Khasoko Secondary School 3-2 in the finals.

Bishop Sulumeti girl’s volleyball team return the national as they seek to improve of their last year’s performance where they finished fourth.