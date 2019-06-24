Raila motivates Harambee Stars after false start

AU envoy Raila Odinga on Monday conveyed a motivational message to Harambee Stars after their loss to Algeria at the AFCON opening match.

This as he paid the team a visit at their base in Egypt alongside Sports CS Amina Mohamed, PS Kirimi Kaberia and Kenyan Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno.

“I want to congratulate you for putting in a good fight especially in the second half, despite not having got the result we all anticipated,” said Hon. Odinga.

Raila also went on to tell them it not about the win but its about putting in personal effort.