Raila motivates Harambee Stars after false start

In Summary

•Harambee stars lost 2-0 to Algeria during the AFCON  opening match.

• The AFCON 2019 is being held in Egypt.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
24 June 2019 - 13:11
Wanyama, AU envoy Raila Odinga and Stars coach Sebastian Migne in Egypt on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

AU envoy Raila Odinga  on Monday conveyed a motivational  message  to Harambee Stars after their loss to Algeria at the AFCON opening match.

This as he paid the team a visit at their base in Egypt alongside Sports CS Amina Mohamed, PS Kirimi Kaberia and Kenyan Ambassador to Egypt Joff Otieno.

“I want to congratulate you for putting in a good fight especially in the second half, despite not having got the result we all anticipated,” said Hon. Odinga.

 

Raila also went on to tell them it not about the win but its about putting in personal effort.

We still have a chance to right the wrongs in our match against Tanzania and I’m confident that we can do it,” he added.

Stars  made their way to the continental showpiece for the first time in 15 years found the tough going as first-half goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and an own goal by Abud Omar is all that the North Africans needed to dim Stars.

Prior to kickoff, coach Sebastien Migne made a change to the squad that played DR Congo last weekend in a friendly match where he summoned Musa Mohammed to fill in the void left by Joash Onyango who was failed to pass the fitness test.

Kenya had a nervous start into the match, struggling to string passes together unlike their opponents who made inroads to their area at will to quench their goal hunger.

Algeria's efforts to break the deadlock bore fruit in the 32nd minute after Dennis Odhiambo scythed down a goal-bound striker in the box forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Bounedjah sent Patrick Matasi the wrong way to open the scoring for the Desert Foxes and minutes later, an under pressure Omar directed Riyard Mahrez's striker to his own net to gift the North Africans their second goal.

14 hours ago
