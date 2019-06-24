Malkia Strikers begin residential training today ahead of Africanshow

Rookie middle blocker Gladys Ekaru has been drafted in the 14 member women’s volleyball squad that begins residential training at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani today ahead of the July 5-15 African Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Ekaru, alongside experienced duo of Elizabeth Wanyama and Brackcides Agala and the much improved Joy Lusaneka were not part of the team that recently participated at the All Africa Games qualifiers in Uganda.

Ekaru, a former Kwanthanze Secondary School player, will jostle for a starting line-up against teammate Triza Atuka, Edith Wisa and Agala who is returning to the national team from maternity leave.

There is no additional in the left attacking department that has captain Mercy Moim, fast-rising Sharon Chepchumba, Noel Murambi and Leonida Kasaya.

The right attacking department has the left-handed duo of Violet Makuto and Immaculate Chemtai.

Wanyama and Aggripina Kundu will take charge of the libero position while Jannet Wanja and Lusaneka will man the setting position.

Jane Wacu who is away with club Anse Royale in Seychelles remains a doubt ahead of next month's show with Kenya Volleyball Federation vice chairman Charles Nyaberi saying the player has until Wednesday evening to confirm her availability.

Nyaberi, at the same time, said the players who will not be in residential and were part of the provisional squad are free to continue training with the team. Teams coach Shailen Ramdoo said the players are responding well and the progress so far is amazing.

The FIVB attached coach said: “Good response and progress now in our dipping phase after heavy load peak. And the training is going on pretty well and we can only hope for the best going forward.”