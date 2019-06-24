Close

Makokha and Too bags bronze medal at the Africa beach volleyball event in Cape Verde

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
24 June 2019 - 05:00
Gaudencia Makokha, Naomi Too parade their bronze medal as KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni (R) looks on
Image: courtesy

Beach volleyball coach Patrick Owino say they can only build on the recorded performance of the just concluded  Africa beach volleyball games in Cape Verde going forward.

Owino’s sentiments come after the women’s pair of Gaudencia  Makokha and Naomi Too bagged a bronze medal having won against hosts Cape Verde 2-0(21-6,21-11) yesterday.

While the men’s pair of Ibrahim Odouri and James Mwaniki won against Sierra Leone 2-1(16-21,21-12,15-11)  to place fifth on Saturday.

Owino said they have picked valuable lessons that will come in handy in the forthcoming events.

“We can only get better. We have come against strong teams in this event and really there is a lot of positives we have picked and hope to use and make our sport grow,” said Owino.

Makokha observed the performance not only puts the country on the Africa map but also will have a positive impact on the rankings.

She said, " We are humbled and happy to finish third in the event that had attracted a lot of teams. We intend to build on the performance going forward. We thank the national Olympic committee for this chance to be part of this championship." 

Morocco saw off Namibia 2-0(21-18,21-15) to be crowned the inaugural event women's overall champions as Mozambique won against  Ghana 2-0( 21-12 , 21-15) to win the man's version.

At the same time, Kenya finished with three medals at the just concluded Africa beach games in Sal, Cape verde Islands.

Kenya won silver in the half marathon and bronze in tennis and volleyball beach respectively. 

