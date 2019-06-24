It is not yet over, Simbas coach tells Uganda

Close

by ANGWENYI GICHANA Chief Correspondent, Nyanza Region
24 June 2019
Kenya 15’s coach Paul Odera has picked positives from the team’s narrow 16-13 loss to Uganda in the first round of the 2019 Elgon Cup at Mamboleo ASK showground over the weekend.

“Despite the loss, the performance of the team was fantastic. We had nine debutants and some teenagers who fought gallantly,” he said after the game.

He added: “The mental strength and resilience also impressed me. At one point we were 11-0 down but they didn’t give up.”

 

Coach Odera, however, feels that experience is needed ahead of the return leg in Kampala, Uganda next month and vowed to overturn the results.

“We are going to work harder and win the return leg and retain Elgon Cup,” noted Odera who defended the decision to play a group of youngsters.

He said the defeat against Uganda which was the first in six years was frustrating which he blamed on handling and decision making.

Simbas captain Peter Kilonzo said all is not lost. “We are going to tighten some loose ends here and there before we head to Kampala where we expect to win,” said Kilonzo.

His Uganda’s coach Robert Seguya warned his charges that it’s not the end promising that his team will worker 10 times harder in Kampala on July 13.

“The game is still open. Kenya is wounded but I hope lifting the trophy at home will be an extra motivation for my team. The mountain is getting higher and higher which is good for rugby,” said the coach.

Uganda captain Asuman Mugerwa told Kenyans to forget the trophy. “This is history. Beating Kenya at home is not easy. We will ensure that the trophy remains in Uganda,”

 

During the game, Adrian Asiko and Santos Sentenza scored Uganda’s tries with the man of the match Aaron Aaron Ofoyrwoth scored a try and a drop goal for the Cranes. Kenya’s tries were scored by Griffin Musila and Geoffrey Okwach while Dominic Colson scored a penalty.

Kenya Lionesses Head Coach, Felix Oloo said he was happy with the 44-13 thumping of Uganda. “That was an excellent performance. We want however to finish the job in Uganda,” he said.

He said the team’s target is to qualify for the World Cup later in the year during qualifiers in South Africa.

Edgar Lemerigar, the coach of Uganda said: “We have been dormant for a while but be rest assured that we are coming back. I’m happy we are now back and looking forward to the return leg,” he said.

