Eldonet's Ouma blasts his charges after KPA loss

Eldonets tactician Maurice Ouma slammed his boys’ first-quarter display against champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in Eldoret over the weekend, terming it unacceptable.

KPA coasted to an easy 38-19 first quarter advantage and despite a spirited Eldonets’ charge in the other three stanzas, they never recovered losing the match 114-91.

“This was a very poor start by all standards. My players were nowhere in the opening 10 minutes of the match, giving KPA all the room they needed to cause damage. Some of my players arrived late for this game and as a result, we did not have the early talk and preparations. This was the biggest reason for our worst home loss,” noted Ouma. “It was a wake-up call for us but I assure we will respond accordingly. We will come back strong.”

Ken Wachira nailed 17 points as Job Byron added 16 to propel the porters. The home side had game-high 25 points from Neville Otieno and 17 from Jeremiah Abila.

In other matches, Ulinzi Warriors whipped Emyba 73-42 while Equity Bank hit Strathmore University Blades 79-71. KPA women blanked Zetech University 66-23 with national team players, Hilda Indasi and Felmas Koranga, playing key roles.