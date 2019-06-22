Kuki off the ramp first in Total Excellium Economy Run

The Alfa 147 sports saloon of Kuki Mahajan will be the first car off the ramp when the Total Excellium Economy Run.

Kuki will be followed by defending champion Micky Bassi, who will be at the wheel of his 1989 Alfa 75.

They will be strongly challenged by Shailesh Chandaria, who has won the Economy Run five times in his 1982 Alfa Giulietta which has been allocated number 10.

The first car departs the ABC service station on Waiyaki Way at 9 am and the Economy Run will finish at the Total Moi Road service station at the heart of Naivasha town. The winner will be the competitor using the least amount of fuel within the allocated time.

The up to 1800cc carburettor class has attracted entries from Gursharan Singh in a 1980 Alfasud Sprint. Renowned CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance competitor, Sati Gata Aura, has been listed in the 2000cc class with his 1973 Alfa GTV, the oldest car in the event.

At the finish of the Total Excellium Economy Run, competitors will have their fuel consumption measured for the calculation of the results. They will then proceed to Matteo’s restaurant on Naivasha South Lake Road for car care judging and the lunchtime prize-giving.