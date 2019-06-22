Kenyan quartet storm to Africa beach volleyball quarter-finals in Cape Verde

Despite losing their final match against Nigeria 2-0(21-18,21-19) but still qualified for the quarter-final set for today, Kenya beach pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too remain optimistic of proceeding to the next stage of the Africa Beach Volleyball games in Cape Verde.

Makokha and Too had won two of their group B matches prior to yesterday’s match and were keen to win against the West Africans to top the pool but failed to sparkle to finish second with 8 points

With yesterday win, Nigeria topped the group after two wins of 2-0 and losing one match 1-2. Kenya sneaked through in second position for winning two matches 2-0 and losing one match 0-2.

Sierra Leon were unlucky to bow out after winning one match 2-0, winning another one 2-1 and losing 0-2.

Makokha revealed winning their first two matches against Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau worked in their favour ahead of the quarter-final

“As much as we don't know whom to play, our is to keep our minds focused and see what tomorrow(today) we have for us. And I hope the luck of winning will be on our side. They will do the seedings and ranking of the teams and then we know whom we will play by the end of today (yesterday).

He added: “Today was a bad day in the office. But we thank God we have qualified for the quarters. Being smart and winning our first matches has really helped.”

At the same time, the men’s team had no such trouble as they expertly navigated through Cape Verde Islands in a convincing 2-0 win. Ibrahim Odindo and James Mwaniki calculated their moves well to maintain a perfect lead and win 21-15 in the first set.

The second set was more comfortable as they toyed around with the home team of Junior Correia and Kelton Correia (no relation).

Despite being urged on by their partisan home crowd, they found it difficult to cut through the Kenyan defence. In the end, they surrendered to a 21-15 loss, giving Kenya a 2-0 win in the match.

“We did not take it easy. We had to study the opponent and play to our strengths. We expect tougher opponents as we advance, for now it is a game at a time,” said James Mwaniki.