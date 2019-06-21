No love lost as Lugulu, Sulumeti clash in Western region final

There will be no love lost when Bishop Sulumeti and former powerhouse Lugulu High school girls volleyball teams clash in finals of the Western region Kenya Secondary School Sports Association at the Bungoma High School today.

The two teams met in the group stage on Wednesday and region champions Sulumeti overpowered rivals Lugulu 3-1 and again during the last year final and once again Sulumeti had the last laugh.

Yesterday, Sulumeti won against Kolanya 3-0(25-13,25-16,25-16) in one of the semi-finals before Lugulu reigned supreme against Mukumu 3-2 in another semi-final to set up a repeat of last year final.

Lugulu coach Anthony Bunyasi was coy ahead of the match saying, “We will try and write off our opponents name in our mind and face them just like any other team.”

While his opposite number Sam Wanyama was upbeat noting, “ We will be out to confirm our status in the region.”

Away in Nyanza region, Agoro Sare made a dream debut in boy’s under-16 and under-19 soccer as the Nyanza secondary schools term two games got underway yesterday at Kisumu Boys.

In the under 19 category, Agoro Sare beat fellow debutants Nyakongo from Nyamira 3-1.

Albert Odiwuor struck twice for Agoro Sare while Daniel Odhiambo added the third as they enjoyed the support of their principal James Momanyi with Douglas Obwocha scoring Nyakongo’s consolation goal.

The highly anticipated match pitting Kisumu Day and Barding ended in a barren draw.

Awasi and Kisii County’s Gesero played to a barren draw while Kodero Bara and Homa Bay champions Tom Mboya drew 2-2.

At Dr Aloo Gumbi, Agoro Sare’s U-16 team defeated Usenge 3-1 to get their campaign off to a winning start, while Nyambaria School from Nyamira defeated Mobamba 3-1 in another encounter.

Defending girl’s U-19 soccer champions Nyakach Girls thrashed St Mathias Mulumba from Nyamira 11-0. Providence Khasiali scored a quadruple with Stacy Naweranga scoring a hat trick.

Faith Omuyaka scored a brace while Janet Adhiambo wrapped up the score. In the second game, Nyakach beat Ototo 1-0 to seal a place in today’s semis while Hawinga beat a hapless St Mathias Mulumba 10-0. Hawinga had earlier defeated Ototo 3-1.

“It is a good start for us and with this, we have sent a warning to our opponents that we are ready to defend our title,” said Nyakach Girls team manager Bernard Seme.

In netball defending champions Nyakach began their title defence with a 46-3 win over Nyamira’s Mokomoni while Kisii County queens Mogonga overcame Nyarach 21-12.

Former champions Obambo from Siaya County beat Bishop Abiero Magwar 1712 in another game as Kobala thrashed Kadika 37-09.

In boys volleyball, defending champions Mogonga easily defeated Kisumu’s Thurdibuoro 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-06). Mogonga coach Nathan Kiptoo said: “It was an important win. It gives the boys confidence as we seek to retain our title.”

Agenga had an easy straight sets win over Riomego SDA. Oriwo Boys beat Ambira 3-1 in another encounter. St Joseph’s Kisumu caused a major upset beating former national champions Sengera SDA 3-0.

St Joseph’s coach Brighton Mwimali said: “I’m very happy for the win. We didn’t expect it but it will boost our morale as we seek the regional and national titles.”

In girls volleyball, champions Nyakach beat Lwak Girls 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-14) while St Vincent Omwari from Kisii County had winning debut beating Sironga Girls 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-10).

Former Champions St Ann’s Sega was made to sweat before beating a stubborn Koru Girls 3-2 (14-25, 25018, 22-25, 26-24, 15-07).

Speaking after the game, Nyakach coach Duncan Adera exuded confidence that his team will retain the title. “We came here for our trophy and I’m confident we shall take it to Nyakach,” he said