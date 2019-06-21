KPA back in the city for two more league fixtures

KENYA Ports Authority (KPA) women’s team are back in the city for two more Premier League matches at Nyayo Stadium this weekend.

KPA, who were in the city last week, scaled from the bottom of the table to ninth after posting two wins against Tangit Sparks and Strathmore University.

This weekend, they play Zetech University and Kenyatta University Oryx in matches they are tipped to win. Christine Akinyi, Brenda Angechi and Hilda Indasi will play key roles in the two matches.

Reigning men champions, KPA will on the other hand, be in Eldoret where they take on Eldonets. The home boys, led by Tyson Omweno, lost their unbeaten home run when they fell 75-72 to Umoja. Fourth-placed Equity Bank who are banking on one of the games most deadly shooters in Faisal Aden play Strathmore University Blades who are struggling for grip and are lying in eighth place.

Former champions, Ulinzi Warriors return to action with a match against Emyba and will temporarily move to the top of the log should they win that tie. The soldiers have 21 points same as leaders Thunder. On Sunday, women leaders Strathmore University who have only one loss following that 59-39 thrashing by KPA meet Africa Nazarene University in what will be a tough battle.

An interesting battle pits Storms against Tangit Sparks who were routed 71-27 by KPA. Thunder then entertain the crowd in the last show when they confront Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University.