Kenya beach quartet remain on course

Kenya beach volleyball pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too will be out to win their last pool ‘B’ match against Nigeria today as they seek to top the group in the ongoing Africa beach Games in Cape Verde.

The Kenya Pipeline duo have won two of their preliminary group matches against Guinea Bissau2- 0(21-8, 21-4) yesterday having won against Sierra Leon 2-0 (21-14, 21-19) on Wednesday.

Commenting ahead of today’s clash against the West Africans, Kenya coach Patrick Owino noted they come up with a strategy to ensure they win the match and top the pool.

“The ladies are on track and just hope they keep up with the same momentum going forward. For them to top the pool, they have to win against Nigeria and book a quarter-final slot,”said Owino.

Having had a rest day yesterday, the men’s pair of Ibrahim Odouri and James Mwaniki return to the courts with a tie against hosts Cape Verde in their group ‘A’ match.

The East Africans on Wednesday held nerve to see off Sudan 2-1 and will too be out to book a quarter-final slot.

Owino observed, “Luckily, we have a chance to watch Cape Verde play and therefore we will know what to do when we play them tomorrow (today).”