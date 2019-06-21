Former champs Pipeline to skip league matches for the second time in arrow

A depleted former champions Kenya Pipeline women’s team for the second time will skip the Kenya Volleyball Federation national league at the Moi Stadium Voi in Taita Taveta County today.

The 2017 champions skipped the last month leg in Eldoret as key of their players are currently training with the national team ahead of the forthcoming Africa nation cup set for next month in Egypt.

Once again, the oilers have shelved their match against Kenya Defence Forces today as four of the players besides those that are in training with the national outfit are away in Bungoma for the Western region Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association as part of Corporate social responsibility.

Team manager Kassuja Onyonyi confirmed the development saying they cannot raise a team.

“While we would have liked to play in the national league- we cannot raise a team. However we are excited that the company has partnered with the organizers of the Western region games currently ongoing at Bungoma High where we have given trophies and medals to be awarded to the respective winners,” said Onyonyi.

He added: “Besides, team’s coach Margaret Indakala is also in Bungoma to scout for players and who know some of these players might impress her.”

Pipeline players training with national team are captain Triza Atuka, Jannet Wanja, Aggripina Kundu, Sharon Chepchumba, Gladys Ekaru, Esther Mutinda .

While those in Bungoma are Rose Magoi, Cellestine Nyongesa, Edina Mwombe and Betty Sifuna.

Ladies matches on the card today, champions Kenya Prisons take on Ashton before they play KDF, KCB play DCI before they line up against Bungoma County, Kenya Army play Ashton.

In the men’s matches, champions General Service Unit have to matches against Vihiga County and Western Prisons, while their perenial rivals Kenya Prisons’ battle Bungoma County and Western Prisons.

Equity Bank face off with KDF before they tackle Administration Police, Kenya Ports Authority take on Mombasa Prisons and Western Prisons as Kenya Army play Bungoma County.

Nairobi Prisons will battle AP before they square it off with their compatriots Mombasa Prisons.

The league will then pave way for Taita Taveta County open tournament set for the weekend.

Taita Taveta county executive in charge of sports Bigvai Mwailemi, said the tournament is an opportunity for county teams to get exposure and showcase their talents.