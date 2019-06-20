AK sets selection criteria for continental games

The first two athletes across the line during the national championships which begin this morning at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, will qualify for the All Africa Games in Morocco in August.

The third athlete will be picked by a panel of selectors, according to Athletics Kenya Vice President in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii.

Mutwii said he expects a competitive championship with the creme de la creme of Kenyan athletics expected for the three-day trials.

"We are expecting athletes to come and participate and battle for slots in the All African Games, which is a big event for us. I am confident we will pick the best,” added Mutwii.

The trials are an invite-only event based on times posted during the three AK track and field meets and international events, like the Diamond League and IAAF Challenge.

"The trials won’t be free for all and invited athletes have been informed accordingly,” said Mutwii, adding that all the events, save for the 10,000m will go through the qualifying rounds.

“The men’s 5,000m will have two semi-final heats on the first day with the final falling on the final day while women’s 5,000m will go straight to the final owing to few numbers,” said Mutwii.

Athletics Kenya is expected to pick 64 athletes for the championship with those selected expected to start camp on July 28 and train for three weeks before departing for Morocco.

Kenya claimed 20 medals — five gold, nine silver and six bronze — during the previous games held in Brazzaville, Congo.

Some of the big names expected for the three-day extravaganza include World champions Helen Obiri, Consenlus Kipruto, Faith Chepngetich, Elijah Manangoi Africa 1500m champion Winny Chebet and former world champions in the 800m Janeth Jepkosgei and Eunice Sum.