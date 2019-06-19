Police, Wazalendo's form troubles Butali's Owoka

Butali Warriors coach Denis Owoka has declared Police and Wazalendo as a deterrent to their title defence.

He cited Police’s experience and Wazalendo’s recent improvement as a cause for concern and has urged his charges to maintain consistency in order to overcome the challenge and lift the crown for a second year running.

Police, last season’s runners up, have looked lethargic and lethal in equal measure this season. Wazalendo on the other hand, have remarkably improved with a plethora of young and pacy players under a structured style of play, giving Owoka sleepless nights.

He said: “All teams have improved tremendously but we are closely monitoring Wazalendo and Police. Despite having a troubled season, you can only rule out Police at your own peril and I am doubtless they will finish among the top sides. They are experienced, tried and tested and will bounce back like never before.”

Despite Warriors unbeaten run, Owoka feels Fidelis Kimanzi’s Wazalendo will be a force to reckon with too.

“Wazalendo have had this academy and restructuring going on for a while. The boys have finally matured and their blistering form is not a surprise. They are the team to watch. They have youthful players who have grown up together, they believe in espirit de corp. Very fast, fit and structured. They have age on their side and will outclass most of the teams.”

The former Kisumu Simba player called on his charges to maintain thickness.

He said: “Consistency is key and we want to maintain ours. We are always fighting for maximum points but if you can’t win, then at least get a point. All the teams are working hard and midway through the league, you can’t tell who will be at the summit unlike in the last few seasons when everyone knew it’s either Police or Butali.”