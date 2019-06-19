Okutoyi leads squad to Algeria for CAT tennis Tournament

Kenya Open champion Angela Okutoyi leads seven players to the Confederation of Africa Tennis U 14 and U 16 tournaments slated for Algeria later this month.

Okutoyi, who has been playing in the Futures tournaments in various countries will be seeking to hit form in the two-week tournament as she seeks to defend her Kenya Open title.

She will be accompanied by Rosehilda Asumwa and Alicia Owegi in the under 16 category while Cynthia Cheruto, Linda Serena and Radha Raja are enlisted in the under 14 category.

Derrick Ominde, Kael Shah and Brandon Sagala lead the hunt in the boys' category.

The team will be under coaches Veronica Osogo and Caroline Oduor. Okutoyi who has had an inconsistent year is hoping for a turnaround of form at the North African event.

"It's been an up and down year but I hope I can go on a good run and get to the final and win the title in Algeria,” said Okutoyi

The players will take part in Africa team championship on completion of the singles matches where Kenya will be up against Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Coach Oduor said: "We have a very good squad who have been exposed to several international tournaments and they will be going flat out for wins to help improve their rankings."

Elsewhere, Alicia Owegi and Wycliff Okenye have been entered for the Kigali U 18 tournament in Rwanda.

The tournaments bring players from the region Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania Zambia and Mozambique.