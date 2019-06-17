Muteti leads Kenyans for World University Games in Italy

Emily Muteti leads three swimmers to the World University Games in Naples, Italy next month

Muteti will have Ridhwan Abubaker and Swaleh Taib for the company in the week-long event. Muteti will use the event as part of her build-up for the All Africa Games in August in Morocco.

The Kenyan swimmers will be up against the top university swimmers from the United States, Australia, Great Britain and South Africa amongst other top swimmers in the world. Halima Bakari will be the team manager for the tour.

Muteti is optimistic about her chances in what will be busy three months for her.

“Training has been good and I hope to be in peak condition by the time we go for the University Games and the All Africa Games,” added Muteti.

Meanwhile, 16 swimmers have been selected for the Africa Junior Championships slated for September 8-12 in Tunisia. The swimmers include Lubaina Ali, Lenise Wanakai, Gakenia Mwige, Jasmin Kimani, Victoria Okumu, Lucia Ruchti, Mya Omondi (girls) and Jesse Onyach, Steven Ndegwa, Ivan Hart, Aryen Murray, Ishaq Bashir, Scott Kithikii, Kunal Khagram, Tabika Bifwoli, Monyo Maina and Jono Opande (boys). Shirley Maina will be the team manager

Elsewhere, two members of the Interim Management ommittee Reginald Okumu and Conrad Thorpe are slated to attend the Africa Aquatics Managers Programme seminar from June 21-24 in South Africa.

As part of the resolutions for the last executive meeting, Water Polo and Open Water Clinic proposed to be held in Nairobi and Mombasa in August, Capacity Building and Training Calendar to be incorporated into the competitions programs and circulated for the new season which starts later in the year.