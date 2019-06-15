Jeruto upsets world 3,000m SC record holder to win in Oslo

Norah Jeruto upset World 3000 meter steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chekoech to win the event at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday.

Jeruto timed her race to perfection as she clocked a world lead of 9:03.71 ahead of Chepkoech, who placed second in 9:04.30. Former world champion Hyvin Kiyeng completed the top three places in 9:07.56

Chepkoech had won seven consecutive races before her defeat Jeruto. Chepkoech, whose last loss came in Rome more than a year ago, took command 1,300m into the race, with Jeruto shadowing closely.

As the laps wore on, the order didn't change, with Jeruto running confidently, seemingly waiting for the right moment to pounce. That came in the final 100 metres when she zoomed past Chepkoech who didn't even try to respond, content with her eventual time.

World champion Emma Coburn was placed fourth in 9:08.42 with Daisy Chepkemei fifth in 9:10.54. Africa cross country champion Celliphine Chespol completed the top six places in 9:15.04.

In the dream mile, Vincent Kibet pushed Marcin Lewandoski but had to contend with second place in 3:52.38 with the Polish athlete taking top honours in a world-leading time of 3:52.34. Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman placed third in 3:52.66. Other Kenyans Bethwell Birgen (3:54.92) and Justus Soget (3:57.90) were relegated to 10th and 12th place respectively.

Kenyan athletes struggled in the 3000 metres with Nicholas Kimeli finishing third in 7:34.85 and Davis Kiplangat languishing in ninth place in 7: 42.20. Ethiopia's Selemon Barega held off double Commonwealth Games champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to win the race.

Barega maintained close contact in third over the first kilometre, then moved into second with 600 metres remaining. He then made his decisive move with just over half a lap to go to take the victory in 7:32.17— a lifetime best for the 19-year-old. Cheptegei held his position to finish second in 7:33.26.

Christian Coleman sped to a dominant 9.85 seconds victory in the 100m. Quickest out of the blocks, the reigning Diamond League champion pulled away mid-race and was never threatened as he chipped 0.01 from the previous world lead he shared with compatriot Noah Lyles and Divine Oduduru of Nigeria. Given the evening chill that descended upon the sold-out Bislett Stadium, Coleman was pleased.

“I’m pretty excited about it; it was a good to run and a pretty good time,” said Coleman, who uses “pretty good” as a characterization of the third fastest time of his career.