Pamzo relishing opportunity of working with Zico at KCB

Experienced KCB FC assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo is relishing the chance to work with newly-appointed head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno next season.

Zico was appointed last week to replace Frank Ouna and Pamzo is looking forward to build a winning team and conquer the Kenyan Premier League with the three-time league winning coach.

Pamzo, who joined the bankers in January after running his contract out with Posta Rangers, deputised Ouna to a second-runners up finish in the SportPesa Shield Cup as well as 10th in the league.

Pamzo, a title-winning coach with Tusker has showered his boss with praises and believes the combination of their experiences will see the club better last season’s performance.

“It is exciting to work with him for he is rich in experience and has repeatedly won the league with his former employers. I am looking forward to build a strong and a winning team with him even though we are yet to meet and hear his objectives,” said Pamzo. “Last season we began poorly but when I came, tides changed and we finished in the top 10 and third in the Shield Cup which is a big achievement for me considering that it was our first season after three years in the second tier.”

KCB, who returned to the top-flight season last season after three years in the cold signed arguably the best players on offer but had a poor start of life in the league but the arrival of Pamzo proved the game-changer. He has, however, refuted the idea of bringing in new players as the technical bench is yet to meet Zico and come up with resolutions.

“We earlier had plans with Ouna but since he has left, we have to wait until we meet with Zico and discuss on a number of players to bring in. We are yet to negotiate with any player but once we meet, I will brief him and see how we will strengthen the team ahead of the new season. I have my personal target but we will work towards realising the objectives he will set for us.”