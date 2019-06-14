Kabras to construct high performance centre in Kakamega

Kabras Rugby are set to construct a high-performance training centre in Kakamega.

The facility will cost Sh80 million and will have two rugby pitches, a swimming pool, a video review conference room and gymnasium.

The facility will cater for teams from Western and Nyanza regions and can be used by the various national teams at a fee once completed in 2021

Kabras RFC chairman Phillip Jalango yesterday said they were keen on building a world-class facility in the region as part of their legacy and develop talent in the region.

"We are keen on developing rugby in this region and tapping talent as well as giving players a platform by having a world-class facility for the region,” added Jalango.

He said they will break ground for the facility in September and hope to have it ready in 18 months.

"The financing is what the club is looking at as we speak and we hope to have everything ready in due course,” added Jalango. Jalango said they will be grooming new talent for the start of the national Sevens circuit in July.

“ We have a couple of young players who are coming through and we will mash them up with the senior players and be very competitive in the circuit. Kakamega is set to host the first leg on July 20-21 at the Bullring.

The 15's squad are set to start their pre-season and strength and conditioning training next month following a one-month break.

The sugar millers bagged the Enterprise and Mwamba Cups after losing the Kenya Cup to KCB. Jalango said an early start will be key if they are to bag their second Kenya cup crown next season.

"Last year's we started our preseason in September which was a bit late but this time around, We want to start early and give the team the best possible preparation for the season,” added Jalango.