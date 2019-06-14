Harambee Stars end French preps with friendly against DRC tomorrow

The culmination of a three-week training camp in Maccroise on the outskirts of Paris will be tomorrow night’s match pitting Kenya’s

Harambee Stars and Congo DR in Madrid.

Stars have been out of the country since the end of May in a camp where the national team have undergone rigorous preparations under head coach a Migne Sebastian and his backroom staff ahead of their return to the African Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004.

“The camp has been very good. We have trained well and it’s all systems go. I know the coaches are just fine-tuning the squad then we leave for Egypt and see how things turn out. We are ready to take on Congo on Saturday in Madrid,” said skipper Victor Wanyama.

Migne already deprived of South Africa-based Brian Mandela through injury will have to make do without Nkana Red Devils defender Musa Mohamed for this friendly as he also picked up a knock (in Harambee Stars’ friendly match against Madagascar).

“We cannot take a risk with him against DRC but he should be available for Afcon,” said Migne said ahead of the clash against the DRC, who, like Kenya, are heading to the Afcon finals that kick off in a week’s time in Egypt.

He, however, expressed optimism that he has enough depth to fill the void.

“We won against Ghana without key players. It is always problematic for the coach but we will try to find a solution,” he said.

Several players will have an opportunity to stake a claim to a starting berth for the finals with the attacking roles particularly intriguing with Ayub Timbe, Eric Johanna, Johanna Omollo, Francis Kahata all gunning for three berths to provide services to Michael Olunga who will be the main man up-front for Stars in the finals.