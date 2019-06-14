Chipu face Prescott Cup Select side in build up for world event

Kenya Under-20 rugby side will play a Prescott Cup Schools' Select side tomorrow as they intensify preparations for the Junior World Trophy next month in Brazil.

The side known as Chipu have been training for the past one month and will be testing their system and structure ahead of the championship.

Head coach Paul Odera said they are keen on playing one more friendly after the match against the Select side and ensure the team is in good shape ahead of the championship.

"Ideally, I would like the team to play two to three build-up matches but the window is very short and we don't want to get injuries on the eve of the event,” added Odera.

The select side will be composed of players from Rift Valley Academy (RVA), Maseno, Kangaru School, Upper Hill, Kakamega and Dagoretti.

Dagoretti’s Victor Walgwe is in charge of the team with assistance from Upper Hill head coach Thomas Walgwe. Ofafa’s James Kaili being the team manager.

Odera said the lineout, kicking and defence are the areas the team has addressed in the one month of training. “The line-out is an area where even the senior team struggles and we must get the execution right in both the hooker and the jumper, on kicking. Yes, we can do better in terms of exit from our 22 and improve our kicking for goal,” added Odera.

Odera said Chipu's defence will be tested accordingly with the teams they are facing in Brazil. Chipu are in Pool 'A' of the U20 Trophy tourney alongside Japan, Uruguay and Canada.

“The countries we face are going to be higher quality than the ones we faced in the Africa event. Our defensive line speed and alignment has to be good if we are to win those matches,” added Odera

Odera said he expects the team to be competitive. "We are facing very experienced teams in the event but the spirit of the boys is good and they will want to do the country proud,” he added. The team has two and half weeks of training before leaving the country on July 4 to Brazil.