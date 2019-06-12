VAR will stop a lot of fun in the game, says Bournemouth star

Callum Wilson believes that VAR will ‘stop a lot of fun in the game’ when it is introduced in the Premier League next season.

With the game level at 0-0, Wilson looked to have scored what would have been the winner for England against Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off, but the goal was ruled out by VAR after the striker was adjudged to have fouled defender Manuel Akanji.

England still managed to prevail as they won 6-5 on penalties, but Bournemouth star Wilson believes VAR will cause more harm than good in the Premier League.

Wilson told Sky Sports: “Obviously I’m disappointed not to score the winner. It’s going to be like that next season I think. It’s going to stop a lot of the fun in the game. You score and you celebrate but then you are waiting for it to be allowed - and when it’s not it feels like an anti-climax.”

“It’s frustrating on a personal note, of course. I don’t think there was much in it, he’s a big centre-half and I only moved him to the side a little bit to get half a yard on him and he’s just dropped to the floor.”

Wilson is adamant that strikers should get the benefit of the doubt in situations that are difficult to call.

He said: “If centre-backs are going to keep dropping to the floor next season there will be a lot of disallowed goals that shouldn’t be. It’s a contact sport and I think strikers should definitely get the benefit of the doubt.”

England also had a goal ruled out by VAR in their Nations League semi-final defeat by Holland, with Jesse Lingard deemed to have been offside. Next season will be the first time that VAR has been used in the Premier League, with the system having already been used in the Champions League and last year’s World Cup, as well as several leagues across Europe.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the only two Premier League teams that won’t be able to show replays of VAR incidents inside their stadiums. Wilson, who scored 15 goals for Bournemouth last season, was making his third appearance for England. He scored on his debut for the Three Lions against USA last year.