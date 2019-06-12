Mass sacking at the Kisii -based club as two officials also shown the door

FKF National Super League side Shabana FC have fired 11 players who have been on strike for the past three weeks.

Assistant coach Andrew Kanuli and fitness trainer Andrew Ongwae have also been sacked for inciting players.

“In the last three weeks, some players and members of the technical bench wanted to rock the club from within. They are not part of us now and should go look for other clubs,” said club chairman Jared Nivaton.

The players boycotted training, demanding salary arrears and skipped the games against Administration Police, Nairobi Stima and Talanta.

Nivaton announced plans to sign quality players ahead of the 2019/2020 season. “We want to play in the Kenya Premier League in 2020. There is no shortcut about it and we are going for players who can help us achieve that target,” noted Nivaton.

He said the club will renew the contracts of the 14 players who declined to join the boycott. “The 14 players have demonstrated that they have the club at heart and I wish to thank them,” he added.

Nivaton added that the club is in talks with a potential sponsor and appealed to the Kisii County Government to release Sh5 million Governor James Ongwae promised the team.

He said the club’s first Annual General Meeting will be held in August where the draft constitution will be top of the agenda. Shabana chairman appealed to fans from various branches to register as members.

Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa announced that next season’s preparations will start on July 1 with trials at Gusii Stadium.

“We shall conduct trials for local players but I also want at least six experienced players. We have no business with those who are on strike,” said the veteran coach.

He thanked fans for rallying behind the team. Shabana beat their last match 3-1 to finish 9th on the log with 51 points.

Former Shabana midfielder Richard Otambo, who also addressed fans, said former players are keen to see Shabana play in the Kenya Premier League.

“This club does not belong to NSL. Let’s put our heads together to ensure the club is promoted to the top tier league,” said Otambo.

Kisii County sports minister Duke Mainga said the county government intends to construct more spectator stands at Gusii Stadium ahead of next season.