All set for world show

Kenya ready to claim world cup rollers title in India

Kenya qualified for World Cup set for India in New Delhi.

•Kenya women won gold at the World Cup in 2015 as their male counterparts settled for bronze in India.

by EMMANUEL SABUNI
Sports
12 June 2019 - 05:00
Emily Amimo passing the ball as Charity Miano looks on during Archibella's training at the University of Nairobi grounds last week.
Emily Amimo passing the ball as Charity Miano looks on during Archibella's training at the University of Nairobi grounds last week.
Image: Consolata Makokha

After the conclusion of the 2018/2019 league last weekend, Kenya Roll Ball Federation (KRBF) have shifted their focus on reclaiming the women’s title at this year’s World Rollers Cup.

Kenya women won gold at the World Cup in 2015 as their male counterparts settled for bronze in India. However, both teams settled for bronze at the 2017 edition in Bangladesh.

A team of 12 players —both men and women—will be selected to represent the country at the World Cup set from November  12-18 in New Delhi, India. According to the federation’s league coordinator Geoffrey Barasa, the end of the league marks another long journey to reclaim the World Cup title.

 

"As a federation, we have challenges, which must be sorted out for us to do well in the sport. We lack facilities and especially the training venue. Roll Ball being an indoor sport, we would like to request sponsors to join us develop the facilities. The government should also allow us to access the Kasarani Indoor Arena,” said Barasa. JKUAT (men) and Glory Outreach Assemblies (women) were crowned 2018/2019 league champions. 

JKUAT won the men’s title after dethroning Reccebellas who won the 2018 title while Glory Outreach Assembly (GOA) retained their women title after beating Archibella again.

