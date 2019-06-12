Debutants Simbi in 'group of death' as Nyanza draws are released

Debutants Simbi have been handed a tough draw for the Nyanza region secondary schools boys' Under-19 football championships scheduled for June 19-22 at Kisumu Boys.

After dethroning champions Ringa Boys during Homa Bay County championships, Ringa will now face Kodero Bara from Migori, Gesero (Kisii) and debutants Awasi (Kisumu) in Pool ‘A’ which has been described as the ‘group of death.

Pool ‘B’ will have former East Africa champions Barding, Kisumu Day, Tom Mboya and representatives from Nyamira County.

According to the draws released by Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) secretary Tom Odhiambo, holders Kobala have an easy draw against Gesero, Bondo Kosiemo and Magadi in Pool ‘A’ in the girls' category while former champions Nyakach Girls top Group ‘B’ alongside Hawinga, St Mathews Mulumba and Ototo.

In the boys' U-16 soccer, debutants Mobamba from Kisii have been drawn in Group ‘A’ against Nyambaria from neighbouring Nyamira county and Migori’s Isibania while Group 'B’ has Maseno School, Usenge and Agoro Sare.

In the girls' category, Kobala is placed in Group ‘A’ together with Sironga and Riyabu ELCK while Group ‘B’ will have Lwak, Reru and Ugari.

Mogonga High will start their boys' volleyball title defence in Pool ‘A’ against Agenga, Riomego SDA and Thurdibuoro. Former champions Sengera SDA headline Group ‘B’ with Kisumu County champions St Joseph’s, Ambira and Oriwo Boys.

Mogonga easily overcame Sengera by straight sets during the Kisii County championships held at Nyachogochogo over the weekend.

In the girls' category, Nyakach are looking to defend their title. They start their defence against Kisii County champions St Vincent Omwari, Sironga Girls and Lwak while former champions St Anne’s Sega have vowed to regain their title.

Sega is in Pool ‘B’ together with Magare, Mabera and Koru Girls. In netball, six-time Kisii County champions Mogonga has vowed to spoil Nyakach’s party.

The two schools will clash in Pool ‘A’ and Mogonga’s coach Gladys Keyaga vowed to compete for the regional title. “We are not going there as flower girls this time. We have a very strong team this time,” said Keyaga.

Other teams in the group are Mokomoni and Nyarach. Pool B will have former champions Obambo, Kadika, Kobala and Bishop Abiero.