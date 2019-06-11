Ten dropped from Kenya Lionesses provisional squad

Kenya Lionesses 15s provisional squad has been cut down to 40 players from 50 ahead of the Elgon Cup and the Rugby World Cup Qualifiers in August.

As part of their preparation after World Rugby introduced the RWC qualifiers tournament, the ladies started off with a three-week long Aberdeen Shikoyi Franchise, where they were required to honour at least three legs to make the national 15s provisional squad of 50 players.

Head coach Felix Oloo off-loaded 10 players after the first week of skills tests. Oloo also confirmed that the performance has improved massively in both the set pieces and the backline.

“Given that we are in the same pool with Uganda in the RWC qualifiers, the Elgon Cup match will come in handy for us as we will be able to gauge our performance,” said Oloo.

The players train every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the RFUEA grounds. The first Elgon Cup leg is on June 22 in Kisumu and the return leg on July 13 in Kampala, Uganda. The World Cup qualifiers will kick off a month after the Elgon Cup return leg and will run from the August 9-17 in Johannesburg. Kenya are in Pool ‘A’ alongside Uganda, Madagascar and South Africa.

Lionesses 15s squad: Hellen Achieng, Peruce Mayuka, Marindany Faith, Naomi Kemunto, Millicent Opala, Victoria Gichure, Immaculate Awuor, Juliet Nyambura, Evelyne Kalamera, Stephanie Waithira, Anne Njeri, Irene Otieno, Imogen Hooper, Mitchelle Akinyi, Stacey Atieno, Knight Otwoma, Asenath Oketeth, Winnie Owino, Winfred Maina, Bernadette Olesia, Philadelphia Olando, Celestine Masinde, Sheila Chajira, Camilla Cynthia, Grace Adhiambo, Vivian Akumu, Janet Okello, Janet Owino, Anne Gorety, Agatha Jamari, Diana Awino, Sophia Ayieta, Christabel Tata, Stella Wafula, Angeline Apiyo, Enid Ouma, Leah Njogu, Mercy Migongo, Veronica Wairimu.