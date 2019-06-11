JKUAT claim maiden title as Goa recaptures crown

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Glory Outreach Assembly are the 2018/2019 Roll Ball Premiership League champions.

Whereas unbeaten Juja-based JKUAT dethroned Reccebella to win their first title in the men’s league, GOA reclaimed the trophy they last won in 2017.

JKUAT coach, Steve Babu, said it has been work in progress for his side and the league win is a big reward.

“The league was tough for us in the previous two seasons but we are thankful that we have finally conquered. There has been a lot of coordination, team bonding and players really sacrificed their time,” said Babu.

“Beating strong sides like Reccebella, GOA and Decathlon Tigers was no mean feat” added Babu.

GOA coach Martin Abunde attributed their triumph to teamwork.

“Last season, we had issues raising quorum for both training and competition. At least this season each of the players availed themselves for team,” noted Abunde.

GOA won three matches and drew an equal number to lift their third title in six seasons.