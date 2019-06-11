Dalglish tells Robertson to ignore talk of a move away from Liverpool

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has told Andy Robertson to ignore any speculation linking him with a move this summer.

The Scottish defender enjoyed another stellar campaign that culminated in winning the Champions League in Madrid. His performances over the past 18 months have brought him to the attention of Europe’s elite and Barcelona are among a number of clubs said to be interested.

The Spanish giants are seeking a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba and Robertson’s pace, delivery and defensive ability make him a perfect candidate.

However, Dalglish, who won three European Cups and managed Liverpool in two spells, cannot understand why his compatriot would want to play anywhere else.

“Robertson must wake up every morning and think it’s Christmas Day,” Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post.

“That’s why I don’t believe he’ll be considering leaving Liverpool for any other football club at home or abroad. I’m told he has been linked with a couple of big European clubs. But why would he want to leave Liverpool? Seriously, tell me why?