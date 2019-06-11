CS Amina happy team stars’ training facilities in Paris

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has praised the French Rugby Federation for agreeing to host Harambee Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mohammed, who paid the team a courtesy call to the team over the weekend, lauded the state of the art facility which she noted will aid the team to deliver positive results, even as she promised to step up her support to the national team.

“I had a session with the players and they are very pleased with the facility, the arrangements as well as the support they are getting from the management.

"We are happy that it is money well spent. We have a lot to do in terms of funding federations as well as infrastructure development.

"My visit here is an eye-opener. I have learned a lot about what needs to be put in place for a team to have the support that it needs to participate in championships,” said the CS.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, hailed the impact of government support accorded to the team ahead of the tournament.

“The government has not only funded us but it’s here with us to see what we are doing. We will endeavour to do even more for our national teams for as long as we have the support.”

The Sports Cabinet Secretary earlier on Friday, June 7, 2019, paid Harambee Stars a surprise visit prior to their pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, one Kenya won 1-0, courtesy of a second-half spot-kick by captain Victor Wanyama.

Stars are, in the meantime, back on normal routine in preparation for their second pre-Afcon friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo slated for June 15 in Madrid, Spain. The team will then jet out to Cairo on June 19 ahead of their first match against Algeria on June 23.