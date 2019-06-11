Ataro tips duo for greatness after impressive show

Telkom coach Josephine Ataro has termed debutants Elina Chebet and Joan Anjao have impressed ‘phenomenal and great talents’ as they led the league champions to a 2-1 win over USIU over the weekend.

The under 20 duo will hope for regular playing time after playing a starring role against United States International University and Ataro has challenged them to take every opportunity that comes their way.

She said: “I am short of words for Cbebet and Anjao. What they have shown us is beyond our expectations. They are phenomenal and great talents. Against USIU, they played like they have been in the team for five seasons. Their grandstand performance was beyond their age.”

“Chebet scored one and assisted the other while Anjao orchestrated the midfield with incisive passing. They have widened our options and it is the best solution any coach can have when you have quality players competing for a starting role. They are an example to be emulated by other young players who want to make it to the top level.”

The former international goalkeeper expects the youngsters to blossom especially with the prospect of playing alongside experienced players but has called for patience too.

She said: “Playing alongside experienced players like Jackie Mwangi and the others will not only boost their confidence but also maturity. They will learn a lot provided they remain patient. They are the future of Telkom and national team as well.”